Wisconsin plans $391 mln GO sale for next week

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Wisconsin will come to the market with $391.3 million of general obligation bonds on Sept. 1, one of the largest deals during a week of significantly lower issuance ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

Wisconsin plans to use the proceeds for various purposes, including improvements to highways, buildings and public facilities.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, last month signed a two-year, $73 billion state budget into law after weeks of wrangling and with a deadline looming to balance the state’s budget.

Next week’s sale is made up of bonds sold in multiples of $5,000 and maturing on or after May 1, 2025. They will be callable at par on May 1, 2024 or any date thereafter.

The Wisconsin sale is the top competitive deal on next week’s calendar. The top negotiated deal is $1 billion of state personal income tax revenue bonds from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.

Sales of U.S. municipal bonds and notes are estimated to total $3.6 billion next week, significantly lower than the year’s weekly average of $7.9 billion of new issuance, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The low issuance comes at a time of year that is historically slow for the market with many participants out on vacation, said Daniel Solender, a portfolio manager with Lord Abbett. He said he expects issuance to pick up again after the U.S. Labor Day holiday on Sept. 7.

The first week of September 2014 only had $2.4 billion in bond sales. The first week of September 2013 only had $1.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by James Dalgleish)