September 18, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Massachusetts and New York City deals lead muni sales next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Commonwealth of Massachusetts plans to sell $1.2 billion of general obligation revenue anticipation notes on Sept. 22, the largest deal slated on next week’s municipal market calendar of new sales.

Massachusetts, a regular issuer of revenue anticipation notes, plans to use the funds to cover cash flow needs.

Massachusetts has maintained a solid financial footing in recent years, according to Fitch Ratings, which affirmed an AA+ rating on the state’s long-term general obligation bonds.

The deal will lead the $6.5 billion expected to come to market next week, including $2.5 billion on the competitive calendar and nearly $4 billion on the negotiated calendar.

New York City Transitional Finance Authority is scheduled to sell $750 million of tax-exempt and $250 million of taxable future tax secured subordinate bonds, the second-largest deal planned for next week.

The bonds are payable from personal income tax revenues and the city’s sales and use tax. Fitch assigned the deal an AAA-rating, citing the city’s unique identity as an international center for numerous industries and a major tourist destination as a credit strength. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by James Dalgleish)

