U.S. municipal bond sales to soar to $7.6 billion

July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales will pick up steam next week with issuance expected to soar to $7.6 billion after dropping to 2012’s second-lowest weekly total this week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.

The revised estimated total for this week is $1.07 billion.

Negotiated sales next week are estimated at $4.9 billion in 71 deals.

Topping the negotiated calendar is an $850 million New York City Transitional Finance Authority building aid revenue bond issue.

The deal will have a two-day retail order period on Tuesday and Wednesday, with institutional pricing on Wednesday through J.P. Morgan Securities.

The second largest is the Tennessee State School Bond Authority’s $427 million higher education facilities second program bond issue also pricing through J.P. Morgan.

The sale consists of $201 million of tax-exempt bonds, $104 million of taxable bonds and $122 million of tax-exempt refunding bonds, according to the preliminary official statement (POS).

Ahead of the sale, the bonds were rated Aa1 by Moody’s Investors Service and AA-plus by Fitch ratings.

The deal will be priced for retail investors on Tuesday and for financial investors on Wednesday.

Other larger bond sales slated for next week include $399.3 million of new and refunding limited tax general obligation bonds for the Las Vegas Valley Water District in Nevada pricing on Wednesday through Citigroup.

The sale consists of $39.3 million of refunding bonds with serial maturities from 2028 through 2032 and also a term loan bond, according to the POS.

The offering also includes $360 million of new bonds with serial maturities from 2015 through 2032 and two term loan bonds due June 1, 2037 and June 1, 2042.

Austin, Texas, will sell $336 million of water and wastewater system revenue refunding bonds on Wednesday through Goldman, Sachs & Co.

The deal is structured with serial maturities from 2013 through 2042, according to the POS.