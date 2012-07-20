FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal bond sales to total $6.4 billion next week
July 20, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. municipal bond sales to total $6.4 billion next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales will total $6.4 billion next week, down from this week’s revised total of $7.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.

Negotiated sales next week are expected at $4.6 billion in 67 deals, dipping slightly from this week’s revised estimated total of $4.8 billion in 71 deals.

Topping the negotiated calendar is The Regents of the University of California’s $900 million limited project revenue bond sale. The deal consists of $800 million in tax-exempt bonds, which is not subject to the alternative minimum tax, and $100 million of taxable bonds.

The offering will have a one-day retail order period on Wednesday, followed by institutional pricing on Thursday through lead manager Barclays Capital.

The second largest sale is a Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas International Airport $381 million joint revenue improvement bond issue. The deal will be priced on Wednesday via lead manager Barclays Capital.

