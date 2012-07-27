FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal bond sales to total $6.7 billion next week
July 27, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. municipal bond sales to total $6.7 billion next week

Caryn Trokie

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales will total $6.7 billion next week, up slightly from this week’s revised total of $6.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.

Negotiated sales next week are estimated at $4.7 billion in 53 deals, up from this week’s revised estimated total of $4.4 billion in 66 deals.

The Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority will sell $1.15 billion of general revenue refunding bonds for New York State’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority bridges and tunnels.

Goldman, Sachs & Co will hold a one-day retail order period for the bonds on Wednesday, followed by institutional pricing on Thursday.

The Michigan Finance Authority will offer $510 million of state-aid revenue notes that are due Aug. 20, 2013, through Morgan Stanley. Pricing is slated for Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the authority.

Also next week, the New York Liberty Development Corp will reoffer a bout $1.65 billion of multi-modal revenue bonds that were issued to help rebuild the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. The deal, through Goldman Sachs, consists of tax-exempt recovery zone debt and so-called liberty bonds, which are part of $21 billion in federal incentives New York City was granted to help rebuild after the attacks.

