U.S. municipal bond sales to total $7.4 billion next week
August 3, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. municipal bond sales to total $7.4 billion next week

Caryn Trokie

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales will total $7.4 billion next week, up from this week’s total of $6.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.

Negotiated sales next week are estimated at $4.9 billion in 56 deals, up from this week’s estimated total of $4.7 billion in 53 deals.

The week’s biggest offering is a mostly tax-exempt, $1.2 billion future tax subordinate bond issue from the New York City Transitional Finance Authority.

The deal includes $750 million of bonds with serial maturities from 2013 through 2032 and $100 million of bonds due in 2014 through 2026, according to the preliminary official statement.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch will hold a two-day retail order period for the bonds on Monday and Tuesday, with institutional pricing on Wednesday.

Separately on Wednesday, the authority will offer $200 million of taxable bonds with serial maturities from 2017 through 2024, and $150 million of taxable qualified school construction bonds due Aug. 1, 2034 in competitive bidding, according to the POS.

Chicago’s O‘Hare International Airport will sell $729 million of general airport senior lien revenue refunding bonds through Barclays on Wednesday.

The sale consists of nearly $697 million of bonds subject to the alternative minimum tax and $32 million of non-AMT bonds, according to the POS.

The bonds were rated A-minus with a negative outlook by Fitch Ratings.

Moody’s Investors Service rates the bonds A2 with a stable outlook.

During the week of Aug. 20, the airport will sell $443.3 million of passenger facility charge revenue refunding bonds through Citigroup.

