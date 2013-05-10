U.S. muni bond sales seen rising to $6.8 billion next week

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales are expected to rise next week to $6.8 billion from this week's total of $5.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates released on Friday. Negotiated sales next week are expected to total $5.3 billion in 91 issues, compared with $3.78 billion in 79 deals this week. The Chicago Board of Education will sell nearly $400 million of variable-rate debt in three series through lead manager J.P. Morgan Securities. A pricing date has yet to be determined. The debt was rated A2 by Moody's Investors Service with a negative outlook. On Thursday, Morgan Stanley will price $366.5 million of joint revenue improvement bonds for the Dallas/Forth Worth International Airport. The bonds have serial maturities from 2026 through 2050, according to the preliminary official statement. Among other large sales next week is a city of Los Angeles $344.3 million wastewater system subordinate revenue refunding bonds deal through Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Tuesday. Competitive deals are expected to total $1.5 billion in 133 sales compared with $2 billion in 109 issues in the week ended May 10. On Thursday, the Virginia Housing Development Authority will remarket $310 million of commonwealth mortgage bonds. The bonds carry tender dates in July, September, October and December, after which the bonds will be converted to a fixed-rate mode or new variable-rate mode, according to the POS. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will sell $147.5 million of Proposition C sales tax revenue refunding bonds on Tuesday. The bonds carry serial maturities from 2014 through 2023, according to the POS.