FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. muni bond sales seen rising to $6.8 billion next week
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2013 / 4:36 PM / in 4 years

U.S. muni bond sales seen rising to $6.8 billion next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales are
expected to rise next week to $6.8 billion from this week's
total of $5.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates
released on Friday.
    Negotiated sales next week are expected to total $5.3
billion in 91 issues, compared with $3.78 billion in 79 deals
this week.
    The Chicago Board of Education will sell nearly $400 million
of variable-rate debt in three series through lead manager J.P.
Morgan Securities.
    A pricing date has yet to be determined. The debt was rated
A2 by Moody's Investors Service with a negative outlook.
    On Thursday, Morgan Stanley will price $366.5 million of
joint revenue improvement bonds for the Dallas/Forth Worth
International Airport.
    The bonds have serial maturities from 2026 through 2050,
according to the preliminary official statement.
    Among other large sales next week is a city of Los Angeles
$344.3 million wastewater system subordinate revenue refunding
bonds deal through Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Tuesday.
    Competitive deals are expected to total $1.5 billion in 133 
sales compared with $2 billion in 109 issues in the week ended
May 10.
 
    On Thursday, the Virginia Housing Development Authority 
will remarket $310 million of commonwealth mortgage bonds.
    The bonds carry tender dates in July, September, October and
December, after which the bonds will be converted to a
fixed-rate mode or new variable-rate mode, according to the POS.
     The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation
Authority will sell $147.5 million of Proposition C sales tax
revenue refunding bonds on Tuesday.
    The bonds carry serial maturities from 2014 through 2023,
according to the POS.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.