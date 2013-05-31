U.S. municipal bond sales to total $7.8 billion next week

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales are expected to rise to $7.8 billion next week from this week's revised $3.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday. Negotiated sales next week are expected to total $5.83 billion in 84 issues, compared with a revised $2.82 billion in 60 deals this week. Driving the calendar higher are two large sales totaling more than $2 billion. On Tuesday, Massachusetts will sell $1.1 billion of new and refunding general obligation bonds through lead manager Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The sale will have a two-day retail order period beginning on Friday and concluding on Monday. The deal consists of $375 million of GO bonds and $100 million GO "Green Bonds," which the state is introducing to finance "environmentally sound infrastructure," such as making government buildings more energy efficient or building clean water projects. Approximately $640 million of the deal will be used to refinance outstanding debt, according to the state's treasurer. Ahead of the sale the bonds were rated Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service and AA-plus by Fitch Ratings. Both rating agencies have said the outlook is stable. Also pricing on Tuesday, through lead manager Goldman Sachs & Co., is a Los Angeles County $1 billion tax and revenue anticipation note issue. The deal is structured with two term loan bonds due Feb. 28 and June 30, 2014, respectively, according to the preliminary official statement. At the same time, the city of Los Angeles will bring $284.5 million wastewater system revenue bonds to market, with pricing on Tuesday via lead manager Siebert Brandford Shank & Co. The sale consists of $146.6 million of new bonds and $137.93 million of refunding bonds, according to the POS. The negotiated calendar next week will also include several county issuers from California totaling $751 million in bond sales. Competitive sales are expected to total $2 billion in 138 sales, up from $891 million in 65 issues sold in the week ended May 31. The largest competitive sale is the Board of Regents of the Texas A&M University System $295 million two-part revenue financing system bond issue pricing on Tuesday. The sale consists of $39.4 million of series A bonds with serial maturities from 2014 through 2022 and $255.6 million of series B bonds with serial maturities from 2014 through 2043, according to the POS.