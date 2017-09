June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. state and local governments brought $22.9 billion worth of debt to market in June, or 19 percent less than during May and 46 percent less than the $42.5 billion sold a year earlier, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data published on Friday.

Deals for the second quarter rose to $86.92 billion from $81.38 billion in the first quarter but were down sharply from the $113.33 billion sold in 2012’s second quarter, Thomson Reuters said.