U.S. muni bond sales to total $6.8 billion next week
July 5, 2013

U.S. muni bond sales to total $6.8 billion next week

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales next
week are expected to rise to $6.8 billion from a revised nearly
$2.5 billion this week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates
on Friday.
    Negotiated sales this week had been initially estimated at
$904.5 million in 15 deals but were revised to $1.9 billion in
17 deals after three issuers brought deals to market that had
been postponed from the prior week due to market volatility.
    Next week's negotiated sales are estimated at nearly $5.4
billion in 64 deals.
    The city and county of Denver will sell $734 million of
airport system subordinate lien revenue bonds for Denver
International Airport on Wednesday through Citigroup.
    The sale consists of $338 million of bonds subject to the
alternative minimum tax (AMT) and $396 million of non-AMT bonds.
    Ahead of the sale the bonds were rated A with a stable
outlook by Fitch Ratings.
    On Tuesday, the California Health Facilities Financing
Authority will sell $634.1 million of revenue bonds for the St.
Joseph Health System through Morgan Stanley.
    The issue was originally slated to price two weeks ago, but
was put on hold due to market conditions.
    Among other large issuers next week, the Illinois State Toll
Highway Authority will sell $425 million of senior revenue
refunding bonds through Goldman Sachs & Co. A sale date has yet
to be determined.
    The deal is structured with serial maturities from 2016
through 2024, according to the preliminary official statement.
       
 
    Competitive deals are expected to total $1.4 billion in 103 
sales, compared with $585.3 million in 30 issues in the week
ended July 5.
    On Thursday, Utah will sell almost $217 million of general
obligation bonds.
    The deal is structured with serial maturities from 2014
through 2028, according to the POS.
    The bonds are rated Aaa by Moody's Investors Service and AAA
by Fitch, both with a stable outlook.

