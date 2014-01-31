Illinois $1 bln bond sale to top bill in moderate week for munis

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales are seen totaling $4.5 billion next week, including a $1 billion sale of general obligation bonds by the fiscally troubled state of Illinois.

The total sales include about $3.7 billion worth of negotiated deals and around $846 million of competitive deals, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday. Average weekly issuance for last year was around $5 billion.

Illinois is raising money for its capital improvement program with next week’s sale. A large stack of unpaid bills, brewing pension battles, and massive debts hang over the deal, which is scheduled to price on Thursday through Citibank.

Fitch Ratings on Friday said it rated the bonds A-, and said its outlook remains negative for Illinois, citing a general fund accounts payable backlog that totaled $4.1 billion at the end of fiscal 2013. The credit rater also said the state’s debt burden is above average and its “unfunded pension liabilities are exceptionally high and are expected to remain so.”

Given Illinois’ troubles it will have to pay over the odds to get the deal done. The state pays about 1.2 percentage points over top-rated states to borrow money. Although that has narrowed recently as the state appears to be tackling its pension problem, Illinois still remains in the top five states with the highest borrowing costs.

Over the last week, Illinois’ so-called credit spread has continued to narrow, to 120 basis points from 130 basis points over Municipal Market Data’s benchmark yield scale for triple-A-rated debt due in 10 years.

A law intended to reduce the state’s $100 billion unfunded pension liability faces a stiff legal challenge that puts the state’s ability to overhaul its retirement systems in question. Another rating agency, Moody’s Investors Service estimates that the state’s adjusted net pension liabilities are equal to three times its total revenues. Moody’s has assigned a rating of A3 to the bond sale, with a negative outlook.

The negotiated calendar will have other large deals next week, including a Texas toll road note sale of $733.13 million, expected to price on Tuesday through Goldman Sachs and a $315.37 million San Diego County Regional Airport Authority revenue bond sale set to price on Wednesday through Siebert, Brandford Shank & Co. Most of the San Diego bonds - $284.75 million - will be taxable.

The University of Massachusetts Building Authority will bring $315 million revenue bonds to market with a retail order period on Tuesday and sale to institutional investors on Wednesday. Barclays Capital will serve as lead manager.