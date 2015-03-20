U.S. municipal bond sales to rise to $9.5 bln next week

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S municipal bond sales are expected to top $9.5 billion next week, led by over $1.7 billion of issuance by California tobacco settlement bonds, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

The Golden State Tobacco Securitization Corporation’s sale follows news this week that Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal plans to bond that state’s remaining share of tobacco settlement revenues.

Tobacco settlement bonds derive from a massive settlement agreement struck in 1998 between the biggest U.S. tobacco companies and 46 states that sought to recoup healthcare costs for treating ailments tied to smoking. Under the deal, companies make annual payments to the states using a complex formula tied to U.S. tobacco shipments.

But many states bonded the revenue stream, which has declined over time as Americans quit smoking at a faster than estimated rate when most of the bonds were sold. Today, tobacco bonds are forecast by many analysts to begin defaulting within the next 10 years, although the introduction of e-cigarettes into the market may accelerate that decline.

Like other states, California sold tobacco settlement bonds starting over a decade ago to help balance the state’s budget. Next week’s sale will refund approximately $1.95 billion of outstanding tobacco bonds, according to Fitch Ratings.

Of the total 9.5 billion of new issues in the U.S. municipal market next week, about $2.7 billion are derived from the competitive calendar, while an estimated $6.7 billion will come from the negotiated calendar.