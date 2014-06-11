FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Strongest, weakest states in 2013 by GDP - BEA
#Market News
June 11, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-TABLE-Strongest, weakest states in 2013 by GDP - BEA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with link to graphic)
    June 11 (Reuters) - The following is a list of the 10
strongest and 10 weakest performing state economies in 2013:
    
 

Strongest:
 STATE          2013 GDP (%)  2012 GDP (%)
 North Dakota       9.7           20.3
 Wyoming            7.6           -2.8
 West Virginia      5.1           -1.4
 Oklahoma           4.2            3.0
 Idaho              4.1            0.0
 Colorado           3.8            3.0
 Utah               3.8            5.0
 Texas              3.7            6.9
 South Dakota       3.1            0.3
 Nebraska           3.0            2.2
 Weakest:
 State          2013 GDP (%)  2012 GDP (%)
 Alaska             -2.5           3.5
 Maryland           0.0            1.2
 Virginia           0.1            1.3
 Pennsylvania       0.7            1.2
 New York           0.7            1.7
 Missouri           0.8            1.2
 Tennessee          0.8            3.3
 Alabama            0.8            2.4
 Illinois           0.9            1.4
 Maine              0.9            0.6
    
    Real gross domestic product increased in 49 states in 2013,
according to advance statistics released on Wednesday by the
U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
    

 (Reporting By Hilary Russ in New York)

