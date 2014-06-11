RPT-TABLE-Strongest, weakest states in 2013 by GDP - BEA

(Repeats with link to graphic) June 11 (Reuters) - The following is a list of the 10 strongest and 10 weakest performing state economies in 2013: Strongest: STATE 2013 GDP (%) 2012 GDP (%) North Dakota 9.7 20.3 Wyoming 7.6 -2.8 West Virginia 5.1 -1.4 Oklahoma 4.2 3.0 Idaho 4.1 0.0 Colorado 3.8 3.0 Utah 3.8 5.0 Texas 3.7 6.9 South Dakota 3.1 0.3 Nebraska 3.0 2.2 Weakest: State 2013 GDP (%) 2012 GDP (%) Alaska -2.5 3.5 Maryland 0.0 1.2 Virginia 0.1 1.3 Pennsylvania 0.7 1.2 New York 0.7 1.7 Missouri 0.8 1.2 Tennessee 0.8 3.3 Alabama 0.8 2.4 Illinois 0.9 1.4 Maine 0.9 0.6 Real gross domestic product increased in 49 states in 2013, according to advance statistics released on Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. (Reporting By Hilary Russ in New York)