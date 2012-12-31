FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yields end 2012 lower than where they began
December 31, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

Yields end 2012 lower than where they began

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. municipal bonds ended 2012 on Monday slightly higher than the record lows they reached at the end of November, but they were still well below where they began the year.

The yields on top-rated 10-years were 1.72 percent, according to Municipal Market Data’s benchmark scale. That compared to the record low they reached on November 28 of 1.47 percent. On the first trading day of the year, 10-year yields were 1.88 percent and they reached the highest level of 2012 - 2.33 percent - on March 20, according to MMD, a Thomson Reuters company.

Meanwhile, yields on highly-rated 30-years reached their highest point on the first trading day of 2012, hitting 3.57 percent on Jan. 3. They then fell more than a full percentage point to 2.47 percent on Nov. 28 before drifting up over the past month to close 2012 at 2.83 percent.

According to MMD, yields all along the scale were unchanged from Friday.

