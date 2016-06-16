FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yield on 10-year muni bonds drops to record low 1.42 pct
June 16, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Yield on 10-year muni bonds drops to record low 1.42 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - The yield on top-rated municipal bonds due in 10 years dropped to 1.42 percent on Thursday, joining 30-year bonds in reaching record lows on Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale.

The five-basis-point fall in the 10-year yield pushed it below the previous record low of 1.47 percent set in November 2012, according to MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters. The 30-year bond yield continued its recent move to all-time lows, ending Thursday at 2.13 percent.

The market where states, cities, schools, and other municipal issuers sell bonds has been in rally mode as cash-heavy investors chase low supplies of debt. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
