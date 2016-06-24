U.S. municipal bond yields tumble to record lows on Brexit vote

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bonds yields tumbled to record lows on Friday, falling as much as 20 basis points and tracking a flight to safety in the U.S. Treasury market a day after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Bond yields fell 17-20 basis points in 2025-2038 maturity, and 16-19 basis points in 2039-2046 maturity, according to a preliminary scale read from Municipal Market Data (MMD), a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernadette Baum)