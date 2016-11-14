U.S. muni prices drop, pushing yields up as much as 20 bps

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond prices plummeted on Monday, pushing yields up as much as 20 basis points, according to a preliminary read on Monday of Municipal Market Data's (MMD) benchmark scale.

The tax-free bond market was hit with heavy selling spurred by indications that tax legislation would be on the fast-track after President-elect Donald Trump takes office, according to Randy Smolik, a MMD analyst.

"Lower tax rates are not a friendly thing to hear for the tax-exempt market," he said. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernadette Baum)