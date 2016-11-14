UPDATE 1-U.S. muni prices fall in wake of presidential election

(New throughout, adds updated scale read, muni total returns, analyst comments)

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond prices fell sharply on Monday as the ripple effects of the U.S. president election's potential impact on the economy and interest rates weighed on tax-exempt debt, cutting into what has been an outperforming fixed income market sector.

Yields on top-rated muni bonds have risen sharply in the wake of the Nov. 8 election that put Donald Trump in the White House and kept Republicans in control of Congress, albeit with smaller majorities in both the House of Representatives and Senate.

Tax-exempt bond yields on Monday closed 10 to 22 basis points higher on Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale.

That pushed the yield on top-rated 10 year bonds to 2.16 percent and the 30-year yield to 2.98 percent, according to MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

As of last week, munis were doing better than other fixed income assets, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML)indices.

Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10, munis saw negative total returns of 0.885 percent, which outperformed Treasuries, which had negative returns of 1.597 percent. Corporate bonds fared even worse with negative total returns of 1.607 percent.

Philip Fischer, municipal research strategist at BAML, said he suspects muni mutual funds may be in liquidation mode as the market braces for future interest rate hikes.

Up until mid-October, municipal funds had had an unbroken run of mostly sizeable weekly net inflows for just over a year.

"I think we're going to get more stimulation in the economy and that may over time give the (Federal Reserve) more room to move," he said.

BAML'S Fischer said hospital bonds were apparently seeing "a good deal of spread widening" due to the Republican plan to derail the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

The sharp muni bond price drop comes as states, cities, schools and other issuers in the muni market are slated to sell an estimated $11.6 billion of debt this week.

The fate of this week's biggest sale, a $1 billion tobacco bond refunding for New York City's TSASC, Inc., was uncertain on Monday.

"We haven't made a decision yet if we're launching," Jason Goh, Director of Investor Relations at the NYC Office of Management and Budget, told Reuters.

Junk-rated Chicago Public Schools disclosed on Friday it put a $426 million general obligation bond sale on hold until next year, citing market conditions.

Earlier, the California Public Employees' Retirement System's chief investment officer advised the pension fund on Monday to prepare for "greater uncertainty and volatility" until Trump and Congress implement their policy plans.

Ted Eliopoulos told a meeting of the fund's investment board that Trump's plans would likely be "positive for growth and corporate earnings," but "the devil will be in the details, and we don't know the details."

One exception to Monday's volatility is Puerto Rico, whose benchmark 2035 bond remained basically steady in light trading at 72.25 cents on the dollar, the highest it has been since mid-March. The bond has risen steadily since Oct. 25, when it traded at 65.5 cents.

The Puerto Rico bonds' performance "highlights the distinction" of Puerto Rican debt from traditional municipal debt, said John Miller of Nuveen Asset Management, which has exposure to about $300 million in insured Puerto Rican bonds.

"Puerto Rico is more of a distressed asset play, with different types of owners involved" who tend to have a higher appetite for risk than traditional muni investors, Miller said.