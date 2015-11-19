U.S. muni bond trading drops to lowest level in 10 years

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The $551 billion par amount of U.S. municipal bonds traded in 2015’s third quarter was the lowest for the market in at least 10 years, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board reported on Thursday.

The MSRB, which regulates the market where states, cities, schools and other issuers sell debt, said trading volume was 18 percent lower than in the third quarter of 2014 when $672 million of bonds traded hands. The number of trades during the quarter was higher at 2.33 million versus 2.19 million.

The MSRB began collecting real-time trading data in 2005. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)