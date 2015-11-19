FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. muni bond trading drops to lowest level in 10 years
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2015 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. muni bond trading drops to lowest level in 10 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The $551 billion par amount of U.S. municipal bonds traded in 2015’s third quarter was the lowest for the market in at least 10 years, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board reported on Thursday.

The MSRB, which regulates the market where states, cities, schools and other issuers sell debt, said trading volume was 18 percent lower than in the third quarter of 2014 when $672 million of bonds traded hands. The number of trades during the quarter was higher at 2.33 million versus 2.19 million.

The MSRB began collecting real-time trading data in 2005. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.