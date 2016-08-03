U.S. muni bond trading in 2nd qtr rises to nearly three-year high -MSRB

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The par amount of U.S. municipal bonds traded in the second quarter of 2016 rose to $818.2 billion, the highest since the third quarter of 2013, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board reported on Wednesday.

The second-quarter total marks a 10.4 percent increase from the $741.4 billion traded during the same time last year, according to the MSRB, which regulates the market where states, cities, schools and other issuers sell debt.

Trading volume has bounced back from 10-year lows reported in 2015, it said.

While par value of trades rose, the number of trades in the second quarter of 2016 fell to 2.34 million, an 8.4 percent drop from the second quarter of 2015, it said. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by James Dalgleish)