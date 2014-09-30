FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal bond sales up 13.7 pct in September year/year
#Market News
September 30, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. municipal bond sales up 13.7 pct in September year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales in September totaled $21.47 billion, a 13.7 percent increase from a year ago, but 5.3 percent lower than in August, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data on Tuesday.

September volume brought 2014’s third quarter debt sales by states, cities, schools and other issuers to $70.46 billion, a 15.2 percent drop from the second quarter.

Year-to-date volume was $213.7 billion, down 10.4 percent from the same period in 2013. Refunding bonds outpaced new money debt at $116 billion versus $97.6 billion. However, refundings were 11.8 percent less than in the first three quarters of 2013.

Demand remains strong, with municipal bond funds reporting weekly net outflows just two times since early April, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. In the latest week, funds reported net inflows of $588.7 million.

Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
