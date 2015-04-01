U.S. muni market sees third-highest Q1 issuance on record

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. states, cities, authorities and other municipal issuers sold $103.8 billion of bonds in the first three months of 2015, the second highest first-quarter volume since 2010 and the third highest ever, Thomson Reuters data showed on Wednesday.

U.S. municipal volume rose nearly 73 percent in the first quarter from the same quarter of 2014, when it was $60.1 billion.

The near-record issuance so far in 2015 was driven by nine long-term megadeals out of California, Texas and the city of Atlanta.

The first quarter of the year historically accounts for 22 percent of annual muni issuance, Chris Mauro, head of U.S. municipals strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note on Wednesday.

That could put the muni market on pace to reach a record $470 billion level this year, Mauro said, using similar data.

But despite the activity, “we don’t think 2015 will finish at a new volume high, because we believe the current composition of issuance is unsustainable,” Mauro said.

Much issuance this year has been in refundings tied to lower interest rates.

“We think refunding volume will decline if rates rise as expected later this year, thus bringing potential 2015 volume closer to $375-$400 billion,” he wrote.

The record was set in 2010, when the Build America Bonds program helped boost issuance that year to $433 billion, he noted. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York)