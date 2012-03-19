Canadian spot gas falls as temperatures soar

* AECO down C$0.02 at C$1.77/GJ * Export prices higher CALGARY, Alberta, March 19 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices dipped from already-depressed levels on Monday as temperatures in several major markets rose to record highs. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 2 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$1.77 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.74 and C$1.81 a GJ. Environment Canada said temperatures in Toronto are expected to hit 25 C (77 F) for much of this week and remain well above normal through Sunday. In the United States, temperatures east of the Rockies are expected to remain above normal or much-above normal for the rest of the month, private forecaster MDA EarthSat said. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.47 billion cubic feet, 335 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.26 bcf into the system and a net 398 mmcf was injected storage facilities in the province. Export prices were up. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 6 cents to average $2.61 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.22 per mmBtu, up 1 cent. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 3/19/12 3/16/12 Bal. March C$1.74-1.79 C$1.71-1.76 April C$1.82-1.87 C$1.79-1.84 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.88-2.93 C$2.87-2.92 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones Editing by Peter Galloway)