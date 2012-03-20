FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian spot natgas up, storage injections begin
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 20, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 6 years

Canadian spot natgas up, storage injections begin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO up C$0.02 at C$1.79/GJ
    * Export prices rise

    CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas rose on Tuesday as producers again injected gas into storage
in Alberta, a month earlier than usual.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.79 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.76 and C$1.81 a GJ.	
    Environment Canada said temperatures in Toronto are expected
to stay well above seasonal average lows for the next six days.
Southern Alberta lows will also be warmer than average through
Monday.	
    The U.S. National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Monday again called for above or much-above-normal
readings for more than the eastern two-thirds of the nation and
below-normal readings only on the West Coast.	
      	
    	
    	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.85 billion cubic
feet, 44 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.     	
    Producers delivered 10.19 bcf into the system and a net 74
mmcf was injected storage facilities in the province.	
    Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents to average $2.64 per mmBtu.    
    	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.27 per mmBtu, up 5 cents.	
    ($1=$0.99 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    3/20/12          3/19/12
 Bal. March        C$1.76-1.81      C$1.74-1.79
 April             C$1.79-1.84      C$1.82-1.87
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.84-2.89      C$2.88-2.93
 	
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.