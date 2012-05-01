FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas rises as futures rally
#Energy
May 1, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas rises as futures rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO rises C$0.15 to C$1.74/GJ
    * Export prices strengthen

    CALGARY, Alberta, May 1 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Tuesday as futures rallied and western
weather remained cool.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 15 Canadian cents to average C$1.74 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.71 and C$1.77 a GJ.	
    Southern Alberta lows will be near the seasonal average of
just above the freezing mark for the next six days, Environment
Canada said. Toronto temperatures are forecast at above-normal
through the period.	
   	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.74 billion cubic
feet, 59 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.     	
    Producers delivered 10.21 bcf into the system and a net 1.27
bcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.	
    Export prices strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 13 cents to average $2.47
per mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.05 per mmBtu, up 13
cents. 	
    ($1=$0.99 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    5/01/12          4/30/12
 May               C$1.74-1.79      C$1.53-1.58
 June              C$1.75-1.80      C$1.61-1.66
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.77-2.82      C$2.61-2.66
 	
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)

