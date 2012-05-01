Canadian spot gas rises as futures rally

* AECO rises C$0.15 to C$1.74/GJ * Export prices strengthen CALGARY, Alberta, May 1 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Tuesday as futures rallied and western weather remained cool. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 15 Canadian cents to average C$1.74 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.71 and C$1.77 a GJ. Southern Alberta lows will be near the seasonal average of just above the freezing mark for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Toronto temperatures are forecast at above-normal through the period. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.74 billion cubic feet, 59 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.21 bcf into the system and a net 1.27 bcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 13 cents to average $2.47 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.05 per mmBtu, up 13 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 5/01/12 4/30/12 May C$1.74-1.79 C$1.53-1.58 June C$1.75-1.80 C$1.61-1.66 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.77-2.82 C$2.61-2.66 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)