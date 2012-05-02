FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian spot gas rises as Alberta supply tightens
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

Canadian spot gas rises as Alberta supply tightens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO rises C$0.05 to C$1.79/GJ
    * Export prices mixed

    CALGARY, Alberta, May 2 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose for a second straight session on Wednesday as
short-term supplies tightened and temperatures remained cool in
the West. 	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 5 Canadian cents to average C$1.79 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.77 and C$1.81 a GJ.	
    Southern Alberta lows will be near the seasonal average of
just above the freezing mark through Monday before rising,
Environment Canada said. Toronto temperatures are forecast at
above-normal through Saturday then expected to fall to more
seasonal values.	
   	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.42 billion cubic
feet, 384 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.     	
    Producers delivered 10.06 bcf into the system and a net 936
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.	
    Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents to average $2.50 per
mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.05 per mmBtu, unchanged
on the day. 	

 AECO Forwards:    5/02/12          5/01/12
 Bal. May          C$1.69-1.74      C$1.74-1.79
 June              C$1.76-1.81      C$1.75-1.80
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.72-2.77      C$2.77-2.82

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.