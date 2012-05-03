Canadian spot gas rises on report, supplies

* AECO rises C$0.02 to C$1.81/GJ * Export prices higher Calgary, Alberta, May 3 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose for a second straight session on a bullish U.S. storage report and tight short-term supply in Alberta. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.81 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.75 and C$1.84 a GJ. In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration report said U.S. gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 2.576 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 31 bcf gain. In Canada, stocks last week rose 2.6 bcf, or 0.5 percent, to 500.2 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage facilities ended the week 70.7 percent full. A year earlier they were at 31.1 percent of capacity. Southern Alberta lows are expected to be mostly above the seasonal average for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be close to normal through Wednesday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.02 billion cubic feet, 787 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.04 bcf into the system and a net 770 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose a penny to average $2.51 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.10 per mmBtu, up 5 cents. AECO Forwards: 5/02/12 5/02/12 Bal. May C$1.69-1.74 C$1.69-1.74 June C$1.76-1.81 C$1.76-1.81 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.72-2.77 C$2.72-2.77