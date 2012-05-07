Canadian spot gas dips on mild forecasts

* AECO falls C$0.08 to C$1.75/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, May 7 (Reuters) - - Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Monday as forecasters called for mild temperatures in major markets in the coming days. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 8 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$1.75 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.74 and C$1.78 a GJ. Southern Alberta lows are expected to be above normal until this middle of this week, dip for two days, then recover, Environment Canada said. Toronto low temperatures are forecast to be above normal through Wednesday, the fall to a degree or two below the seasonal average. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.97 billion cubic feet, 834 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.9 bcf into the system and a net 910 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents from Friday to average $2.51 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.05 per mmBtu, down 5 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 5/07/12 5/04/12 Bal. May C$1.74-1.79 C$1.72-1.77 June C$1.76-1.81 C$1.74-1.79 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.84-2.89 C$2.81-2.86 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by David Gregorio)