Canadian spot gas dips on mild forecasts
#Energy
May 7, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas dips on mild forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO falls C$0.08 to C$1.75/GJ
    * Export prices mixed

    CALGARY, Alberta, May 7 (Reuters) - - Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Monday as forecasters called for mild
temperatures in major markets in the coming days.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 8 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$1.75 a gigajoule.
Deals were done between C$1.74 and C$1.78 a GJ.	
    Southern Alberta lows are expected to be above normal until
this middle of this week, dip for two days, then recover,
Environment Canada said. Toronto low temperatures are forecast
to be above normal through Wednesday, the fall to a degree or
two below the seasonal average.	
    	
    	
    	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.97 billion cubic
feet, 834 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.     	
    Producers delivered 9.9 bcf into the system and a net 910
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.	
    Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents from Friday to average
$2.51 per mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.05 per mmBtu, down 5
cents. 	
    ($1=$0.99 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    5/07/12          5/04/12
 Bal. May          C$1.74-1.79      C$1.72-1.77
 June              C$1.76-1.81      C$1.74-1.79
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.84-2.89      C$2.81-2.86
 	
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by David Gregorio)

