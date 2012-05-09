FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas jumps on futures, cool weather
#Energy
May 9, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas jumps on futures, cool weather

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO rises C$0.17 to C$1.88/GJ
    * Export prices gain

    CALGARY, ALberta, May 9 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Wednesday as futures strengthened, short-term
Alberta supplies tightened and forecasters called for cool
weather in the next few days.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 17 Canadian cents to average C$1.88 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.82 and C$1.93 a GJ.	
    Southern Alberta lows are expected around normal or below
through Saturday, then get warmer, Environment Canada said.
Toronto low temperatures are forecast to be below normal for the
next two days, before rising to seasonal values or higher.	
   	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.5 billion cubic
feet, 290 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.     	
    Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 1.05
billion cubic feet was injected into storage facilities in the
province.	
    Export prices were also higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose a dime to average $2.60
per mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.20 per mmBtu, up 16
cents. 	
    ($1=$1.00 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    5/09/12          5/08/12
 Bal. May          C$1.89-1.94      C$1.69-1.74
 June              C$1.89-1.94      C$1.74-1.79
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.90-2.95      C$2.82-2.87
 	
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bernard Orr)

