Canadian spot gas rises on futures and storage

* AECO rises C$0.02 to C$1.90/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, May 10 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Thursday on strengthening futures, a bullish storage report and tight short-term supply in Alberta. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.90 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.88 and C$1.94 a GJ. In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said gas inventories there rose last week by 30 billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet. The build fell short of the Reuters poll estimate of 34 bcf and came in well below last year and the five-year average. In Canada, stocks last week rose by 6.2 bcf, or 1.2 percent, to 505.5 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage facilities ended the week 71.5 percent full. A year earlier they stood at 33.1 percent of capacity.� Southern Alberta lows are expected at or below normal through Saturday, then get warmer, Environment Canada said. Toronto low temperatures are forecast to at or above the seasonal average through Wednesday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.55 billion cubic feet, 252 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.13 bcf into the system and a net 771 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents to average $2.63 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.18 per mmBtu, down 2 cents. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 5/10/12 5/09/12 Bal. May C$1.89-1.94 C$1.89-1.94 June C$1.89-1.94 C$1.89-1.94 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.98-3.03 C$2.90-2.95 (Reporting by Scott Haggett)