#Energy
May 14, 2012 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas drops on supply, mild forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO drops C$0.11 to C$1.87/GJ
    * Export prices weaken

    CALGARY, Alberta, May 14 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices dropped on Monday on high short-term supply in
Alberta and mild forecasts for most big markets.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 11 Canadian cents to average C$1.87 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.83 and C$1.91 a GJ.	
    Southern Alberta low temperatures are expected to be at or
above normal for five of the six days, Environment Canada said.
Other than on Thursday, Toronto lows are forecast at
warmer-than-average values through Sunday.	
 	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.07 billion cubic
feet, 268 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.	
    Producers delivered 9.9 bcf into the system and a net 1.04
bcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.	
    Export prices dropped. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to average $2.62 per
mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border fell 3 cents to average $2.15 per
mmBtu. 	
    ($1=$1.00 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    5/14/12          5/11/12
 Bal. May          C$1.84-1.89      C$1.90-1.95
 June              C$1.90-1.95      C$1.94-1.99
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.92-2.97      C$2.98-3.03
 	
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

