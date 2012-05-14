Canadian spot gas drops on supply, mild forecasts

* AECO drops C$0.11 to C$1.87/GJ * Export prices weaken CALGARY, Alberta, May 14 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices dropped on Monday on high short-term supply in Alberta and mild forecasts for most big markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 11 Canadian cents to average C$1.87 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.83 and C$1.91 a GJ. Southern Alberta low temperatures are expected to be at or above normal for five of the six days, Environment Canada said. Other than on Thursday, Toronto lows are forecast at warmer-than-average values through Sunday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.07 billion cubic feet, 268 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.9 bcf into the system and a net 1.04 bcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices dropped. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to average $2.62 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border fell 3 cents to average $2.15 per mmBtu. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 5/14/12 5/11/12 Bal. May C$1.84-1.89 C$1.90-1.95 June C$1.90-1.95 C$1.94-1.99 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.92-2.97 C$2.98-3.03 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)