Canadian spot gas rises as supply falls back
May 15, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas rises as supply falls back

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO rises C$0.05 to C$1.92/GJ
    * Export prices mixed

    CALGARY, Alberta, May 15 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Tuesday on lower short-term supply in Alberta
and strengthening futures. 	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 5 Canadian cents to average C$1.92 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.90 and C$1.95 a GJ.	
    Southern Alberta low temperatures are expected to be at or
above normal for five of the next six days, Environment Canada
said. Other than on Thursday, Toronto lows are forecast at
warmer-than-average values through Monday.	
   	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.85 billion cubic
feet, 52 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.	
    Producers delivered 9.74 bcf into the system and a net 1.04
bcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.	
    Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, was unchanged at an average $2.62 per
mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border rose 4 cents to average $2.19 per
mmBtu. 	
    ($1=$1.00 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    5/15/12          5/14/12
 Bal. May          C$1.93-1.98      C$1.84-1.89
 June              C$1.91-1.96      C$1.90-1.95
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.93-2.98      C$2.92-2.97
 	
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Dale Hudson)

