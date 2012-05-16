Canadian spot gas jumps to 13-week high

* AECO jumps C$0.17 to C$2.09/GJ * Export prices climb CALGARY, Alberta, May 16 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose to a 13-week high on Wednesday as futures jumped 4 percent and Alberta supplies tightened. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta climbed 17 Canadian cents to average C$2.09 a gigajoule, the highest since February 17. Deals were done between C$2 and C$2.14 a GJ. Southern Alberta low temperatures are expected dip below normal on Friday and fall to the freezing mark on Saturday, Environment Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be above normal between Friday and Tuesday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.57 billion cubic feet, 234 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.7 bcf into the system and a net 786 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, climbed 12 cents to average $2.74 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.31 per mmBtu, also up 12 cents. ($1=$1.01 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 5/16/12 5/15/12 Bal. May C$2.09-2.14 C$1.93-1.98 June C$2.06-2.11 C$1.91-1.96 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.04-3.09 C$2.93-2.98 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by David Gregorio)