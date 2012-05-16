FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian spot gas jumps to 13-week high
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 16, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas jumps to 13-week high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO jumps C$0.17 to C$2.09/GJ
    * Export prices climb

    CALGARY, Alberta, May 16 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose to a 13-week high on Wednesday as futures jumped
4 percent and Alberta supplies tightened.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
climbed 17 Canadian cents to average C$2.09 a gigajoule, the
highest since February 17. Deals were done between C$2 and
C$2.14 a GJ.	
    Southern Alberta low temperatures are expected dip below
normal on Friday and fall to the freezing mark on Saturday,
Environment Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast
to be above normal between Friday and Tuesday.	
    	
    	
    	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.57 billion cubic
feet, 234 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.	
    Producers delivered 9.7 bcf into the system and a net 786
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.	
    Export prices also rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, climbed 12 cents to average $2.74 per
mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.31 per mmBtu, also up 12
cents. 	
    ($1=$1.01 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    5/16/12          5/15/12
 Bal. May          C$2.09-2.14      C$1.93-1.98
 June              C$2.06-2.11      C$1.91-1.96
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$3.04-3.09      C$2.93-2.98
 	
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.