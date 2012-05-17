Canadian spot gas rises despite big storage build

* AECO jumps C$0.02 to C$2.11/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, May 17 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Thursday for a third straight session despite an unexpectedly large weekly storage build as forecasts pointed to weather-related demand in the coming days. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta climbed 2 Canadian cents to average C$2.11 a gigajoule, the highest since Feb. 17. Deals were done between C$2,08 and C$2.13 a GJ. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories in the United States rose by 61 billion cubic feet last week, compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 55 bcf. Canadian storage volumes rose 2.7 percent to 518.9 bcf. Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 73.4 percent full on average, compared with just 35.5 percent 12 months earlier. Southern Alberta low temperatures are expected dip below normal on Friday and stay cold through Sunday, Environment Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be above normal between Saturday and Wednesday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.74 billion cubic feet, 66 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 494 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, dipped a penny to average $2.73 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.34 per mmBtu, up 3 cents. ($1=$1.02 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 5/17/12 5/16/12 Bal. May C$2.05-2.10 C$2.09-2.14 June C$2.06-2.11 C$2.06-2.11 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.02-3.07 C$3.04-3.09 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)