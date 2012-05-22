Canadian spot gas prices fall on Alberta supply

* AECO drops C$0.04 to C$2.13/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, May 22 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Tuesday despite hot weather in some big markets as short-term supplies in Alberta rose. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 4 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.13 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.08 and C$2.16 a GJ. Southern Alberta high temperatures are expected to be cooler than the seasonal average until Monday, Environment Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast well above normal through Monday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.13 billion cubic feet, 328 mmcf higher than operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.67 bcf into the system and a net 1.21 bcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents from Friday to average $2.75 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.40 per mmBtu, down 5 cents. ($1=$1.02 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 5/21/12 5/18/12 Bal. May C$2.15-2.20 C$2.12-2.17 June C$2.14-2.19 C$2.17-2.22 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.98-3.03 C$3.05-3.10 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by James Dalgleish)