Canadian spot gas climbs to 4-month high

* AECO climbs C$0.05 to C$2.18/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, May 23 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Wednesday to their highest in nearly four months as heating demand picked up in the West and cooling loads increased in the East. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 5 Canadian cents to average C$2.18 a gigajoule, the highest since January 30. Deals were done between C$2.15 and C$2.23 a GJ. Southern Alberta overnight lows are expected to remain just above the freezing mark through the weekend, Environment Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast well above normal through Monday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.94 billion cubic feet, 140 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.84 bcf into the system and a net 804 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents to average $2.78 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.45 per mmBtu, up 5 cents. ($1=$1.02 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 5/23/12 5/22/12 Bal. May C$2.17-2.22 C$2.15-2.20 June C$2.18-2.23 C$2.14-2.19 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.00-3.05 C$2.98-3.03 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)