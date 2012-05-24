Canadian spot gas advances as demand picks up

* AECO climbs C$0.05 to C$2.23/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, May 24 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Thursday to another four-month high as heating demand remained steady in the West and temperatures were hotter than average in the East. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 5 Canadian cents to average C$2.23 a gigajoule, the highest since Jan 30. Deals were done between C$2.14 and C$2.27 a GJ. Southern Alberta overnight lows are expected to remain just above the freezing mark through the weekend, then climb a few degrees above average on Tuesday and Wednesday, Environment Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast well above normal for most of the next five days. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories in the United States rose by 77 billion cubic feet last week, compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 76 bcf. Canadian storage volumes rose 3.2 percent to 535.4 bcf. Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 73.4 percent full on average, compared with 38.2 percent full 12 months earlier. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.87 billion cubic feet, 64 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 669 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 5 cents to average $2.83 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.39 per mmBtu, down 6 cents. ($1=$1.03 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 5/24/12 5/23/12 Bal. May C$2.19-2.24 C$2.17-2.22 June C$2.19-2.24 C$2.18-2.23 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.94-2.99 $3.00-3.05 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)