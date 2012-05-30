FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas falls on moderate forecasts
#Energy
May 30, 2012 / 7:25 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas falls on moderate forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO falls C$0.11 to C$1.98/GJ
    * Export prices dip

    CALGARY, Alberta, May 30 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Wednesday on moderate temperatures in central
Canada and waning futures prices.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 11 Canadian cents to average C$1.98 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.94 and C$2.00 a GJ.	
    Southern Alberta overnight lows are expected be mostly
warmer than average over the next six days, Environment Canada
said. Daytime highs in Toronto are expected to be cooler than
average until Monday.	
   	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.7 billion cubic
feet, 99 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.	
    Producers delivered 9.53 bcf into the system and a net 277
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.	
    Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, dipped 14 cents to average $2.51 per
mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.25 per mmBtu, down 3
cents. 	
    ($1=$1.03 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    5/30/12          5/29/12
 June              C$1.93-1.98      C$2.02-2.07
 July              C$1.96-2.01        n.a
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.79-2.84      C$2.84-3.89
 	
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

