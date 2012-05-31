Canadian spot gas falls on buildup in supplies

* AECO falls C$0.06 to C$1.92/GJ * Export prices drop CALGARY, Alberta, May 31 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Thursday due to ample Alberta supplies and moderate weather forecasts. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 6 Canadian cents to average C$1.92 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.90 and C$1.98 a GJ. Southern Alberta overnight lows are expected be warmer than average over most of the next six days, Environment Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be a degree or two on either side of the seasonal average through the period. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories in the United States rose by 71 billion cubic feet last week, compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 70 bcf. Canadian storage volumes rose 3.3 percent to 553.2 bcf. Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 75.9 percent full on average, compared with 41.5 percent full 12 months earlier. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17 billion cubic feet, 212 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.6 bcf into the system and a net 211 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 7 cents to average $2.44 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.17 per mmBtu, down 8 cents. ($1=$1.03 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 5/31/12 5/30/12 June C$1.92-1.97 C$1.93-1.98 July C$2.02-2.07 C$1.96-2.01 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.90-2.95 C$2.79-2.84 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)