Canadian spot gas rise as forecasts call for heat
#Energy
June 4, 2012 / 7:25 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas rise as forecasts call for heat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO rises C$0.05 to C$1.86/GJ
    * Export prices higher

    CALGARY, Alberta, June 4 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Monday on the prospect of hotter weather in
some big markets.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 5 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$1.86 a gigajoule.
Deals were done between C$1.76 and C$1.93 a GJ.	
    Southern Alberta overnight lows are expected to be a mix of
above and below the seasonal average for the next six days,
Environment Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast
below the seasonal average through Wednesday, then turn warmer
through Sunday.	
    After some cool weather early in the week, particularly in
the Northeast, private forecaster AccuWeather.com expects
temperatures from New York to Chicago to warm to above normal.	
    	
    	
    	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.91 billion cubic
feet, 103 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.	
    Producers delivered 9.55 bcf into the system and a net 1.05
bcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.	
    Export prices also rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 11 cents from Friday to average
$2.46 per mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.19 per mmBtu, up 16
cents. 	
    ($1=$1.04 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    6/04/12          6/01/12
 bal. June         C$1.84-1.89      C$1.81-1.86
 July              C$1.91-1.96      C$1.87-1.92
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.85-2.90      C$2.82-2.87
 	
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
