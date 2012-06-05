Canadian spot gas rises as warmer weather seen

* AECO rises C$0.01 to C$1.87/GJ * Export prices higher CALGARY, Alberta, June 5 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices edged higher on Tuesday as forecasts called for warmer temperatures in some big markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose a penny to average C$1.87 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.80 and C$1.93 a GJ. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be close to or above the seasonal average for the next six days, Environment Canada said. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to warm to above normal later this week and most of next week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.81 billion cubic feet, 9 mmcf above the operator's target line pack on Tuesday. Producers delivered 9.35 bcf into the system and a net 799 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province, according to TransCanada Corp. Export prices also rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 7 cents to average $2.53 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.20 per mmBtu, up 1 cent. ($1=$1.04 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 6/05/12 6/04/12 bal. June C$1.84-1.89 C$1.84-1.89 July C$1.93-1.98 C$1.91-1.96 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.84-2.89 C$2.85-2.90 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Carol Bishopric)