Canadian spot gas rises as warmer weather seen
#Energy
June 5, 2012 / 7:41 PM / in 5 years

Canadian spot gas rises as warmer weather seen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO rises C$0.01 to C$1.87/GJ
    * Export prices higher

    CALGARY, Alberta, June 5 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices edged higher on Tuesday as forecasts called for
warmer temperatures in some big markets.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose a penny to average C$1.87 a gigajoule. Deals were done
between C$1.80 and C$1.93 a GJ.	
    Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be close to or
above the seasonal average for the next six days, Environment
Canada said.	
    AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to warm to above normal
later this week and most of next week.	
   	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.81 billion cubic
feet, 9 mmcf above the operator's target line pack on Tuesday.	
    Producers delivered 9.35 bcf into the system and a net 799
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province,
according to TransCanada Corp.	
    Export prices also rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 7 cents to average $2.53 per
mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.20 per mmBtu, up 1 cent. 	
($1=$1.04 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    6/05/12          6/04/12
 bal. June         C$1.84-1.89      C$1.84-1.89
 July              C$1.93-1.98      C$1.91-1.96
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.84-2.89      C$2.85-2.90
 	
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Carol Bishopric)

