Canadian spot gas prices fall on ample supplies
#Energy
June 6, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

Canadian spot gas prices fall on ample supplies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO falls C$0.08 to C$1.79/GJ
    * Export prices weaken

    CALGARY, Alberta, June 6 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Wednesday on a surplus of short-term Alberta
supplies and weaker U.S. futures.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
sank 8 Canadian cents to average C$1.79 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.76 and C$1.85 a GJ.	
    Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be above normal for
the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta
temperatures are expected to be around the seasonal average or
below through the period.	
   	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.92 billion cubic
feet, 118 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.	
    Producers delivered 9.29 bcf into the system and a net 532
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.	
    Export prices also slipped. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to average $2.51
per mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.15 per mmBtu, down 5
cents. 	
    ($1=$1.03 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    6/06/12          6/05/12
 bal. June         C$1.78-1.83      C$1.84-1.89
 July              C$1.86-1.91      C$1.93-1.98
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.84-2.89      C$2.84-2.89
 	
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by James Dalgleish)

