FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian spot gas rises on tight Alberta supply
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 12, 2012 / 8:43 PM / in 5 years

Canadian spot gas rises on tight Alberta supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO rise C$0.07 to C$1.65/GJ
    * Export prices fall

    CALGARY, Alberta, June 12 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Tuesday despite forecasts for cool weather as
short-term supply in Alberta tightened.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 7 Canadian cents to average C$1.65 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.59 and C$1.72 a GJ.	
    Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be cooler than
average until Saturday and then turn warmer than usual through
Monday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures
are expected to be cooler than average for most of the week.    	
   	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.15 billion cubic
feet, 651 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.	
    Producers delivered 9.46 bcf into the system and a net 287
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.	
    Export prices dropped. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents to average $2.38 per
mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.64 per mmBtu, down 40
cents. 	
    ($1=$1.03 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    6/12/12          6/11/12
 bal. June         C$1.61-1.66      C$1.50-1.63
 July              C$1.66-1.71      C$1.59-1.64
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.75-2.80      C$2.73-2.78
 	
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.