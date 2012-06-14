FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas edges higher despite futures
#Energy
June 14, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas edges higher despite futures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO rises C$0.01 to C$1.77/GJ
    * Export prices rise

    CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices edged higher Thursday as mixed forecasts for big
markets mostly offset a surge in futures.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose a penny to average C$1.77 a gigajoule. 	
    In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said gas inventories rose last week by 67 billion
cubic feet to 2.944 trillion cubic feet.  	
    The build fell short of a Reuters poll estimate of 74 bcf
and came in well below last year's gain of 72 bcf and the
five-year average increase for that week of 88 bcf.	
    In Canada, stocks rose last week by 12.1 bcf, or 2.1
percent, to 575.3 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian
storage facilities ended the week 78.9 percent full. A year
earlier they were at 48.2 percent of capacity.	
   	
    Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to remain above the
seasonal norm through Wednesday, Environment Canada said.
Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be cooler than
average for most of the next week.     	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.39 billion cubic
feet, 417 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.	
    Producers delivered 9.35 bcf into the system and a net 235
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.	
    Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, rose 2 cents to average $2.36 per mmBtu.    
    	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.05 per mmBtu, up 6 cents.	
    ($1=$1.03 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    6/14/12          6/13/12
 bal. June         C$1.86-1.91      C$1.67-1.72
 July              C$1.76-1.81      C$1.66-1.71
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.78-2.83      C$2.71-2.76
 	
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
