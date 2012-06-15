FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas rises on promising forecasts
#Energy
June 15, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas rises on promising forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO rises C$0.12 to C$1.89/GJ
    * Export prices rise

    CALGARY, Alberta, June 15 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose to the highest this month as forecasts called
for hot weather that will boost demand for the fuel.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 12 Canadian cents to average C$1.89 a gigajoule, the
highest since May 31. Deals were done between C$1.85 and C$1.92.	
    Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to remain well above
the seasonal norm through Thursday, Environment Canada said.
Aster Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be cooler
than average for most of the next week.     	
   	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.56 billion cubic
feet, 239 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.	
    Producers delivered 9.48 bcf into the system and a net 23
mmcf was put into storage facilities in the province.	
    Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, rose 22 cents to average $2.58 per mmBtu.   
     	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.30 per mmBtu, up 25
cents. 	
    ($1=$1.02 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    6/15/12          6/14/12
 bal. June         C$1.86-1.91      C$1.86-1.91
 July              C$1.86-1.91      C$1.76-1.81
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.82-2.87      C$2.78-2.83
 	
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett)

