FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian spot gas rises as Eastern temps climb
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 19, 2012 / 8:37 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas rises as Eastern temps climb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO rises C$0.03 to C$1.99/GJ
    * Export prices rise

    CALGARY, Alberta, June 19 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices climbed on Tuesday for the sixth-straight session as
temperatures in eastern areas soared and Alberta's short-term
supply tightened.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 3 Canadian cents to average C$1.99 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.93 and C$2. 
    Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to remain well above
the seasonal norm for the next three days, hitting 35 C (95 F)
on Wednesday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs
were expected to be a mix of above and below normal through
Monday.
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.27 billion cubic
feet, 529 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
    Producers delivered 9.4 bcf into the system and a net 372
mmcf was put into storage facilities in the province.
    Export prices climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 9 cents to average $2.76 per
mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.31 per mmBtu, up 6 cents.
    ($1=$1.02 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    6/19/12          6/18/12
 bal. June         C$1.94-1.99      C$1.96-2.01
 July              C$1.94-1.99      C$1.94-1.99
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.84-2.89      C$2.87-2.92
 
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.