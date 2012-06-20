Canadian spot gas falls as forecasts turn cooler

* AECO rises C$0.03 to C$1.99/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices climbed on Wednesday for the fifth straight session as temperatures in the East soared and Alberta short-term supply tightened. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 3 Canadian cents to average C$1.99 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.93 and C$2. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to remain well above the seasonal norm for the next three days, jumping to as high as 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Faherenheit) on Wednesday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs are expected to be a mix of above and below normal through Monday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.27 billion cubic feet, 529 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.4 bcf into the system and a net 372 mmcf was put into storage facilities in the province. Export prices climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 9 cents to average $2.76 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.31 per mmBtu, up 6 cents. ($1=$1.02 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 6/19/12 6/18/12 bal. June C$1.94-1.99 C$1.96-2.01 July C$1.94-1.99 C$1.94-1.99 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.84-2.89 C$2.87-2.92 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)