Canadian spot gas falls on mild forecasts

* AECO drops C$0.08 to C$1.91/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices dropped on Thursday as forecasts called for an end to a heat wave in central Canada, with more mild temperatures cutting into demand for the fuel. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 8 Canadian cents to average C$1.91 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.89 and C$1.97. In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said gas inventories rose last week by 62 billion cubic feet to 3.006 trillion cubic feet. The build fell just short of a Reuters poll estimate of 64 bcf and came in well below last year's gain of 90 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf. In Canada, gas stocks last week rose by 7.2 bcf, or 1.3 percent, to 582.5 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage facilities ended the week at 79.9 percent of capacity. A year earlier they were 51.7 percent full. Toronto temperatures are forecast to at or below the seasonal average for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs are expected to be at or above and below normal through Wednesday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.38 billion cubic feet, 421 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.46 bcf into the system and a net 258 mmcf was put into storage facilities in the province. Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 8 cents to average $2.68 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.20 per mmBtu, down 11 cents. ($1=$1.03 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 6/20/12 6/19/12 bal. June C$1.88-1.93 C$1.94-1.99 July C$1.91-1.96 C$1.94-1.99 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.87-2.92 C$2.84-2.89 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)