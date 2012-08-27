FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas dips despite US Gulf storm
#Energy
August 27, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas dips despite US Gulf storm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO down C$0.08 at C$1.93/GJ
    * Export prices mixed

    CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Monday as high inventories and waning
seasonal demand overshadowed Tropical Storm Isaac's potential
impacts on Gulf of Mexico production.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 8 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$1.93 a gigajoule.
Deals were done between C$1.87 and C$2 a GJ.
    Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are
forecast above average for the next six days, Environment Canada
said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to hover around
seasonal values through Sunday. 
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.2 billion cubic
feet, close to TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 398
million cubic feet was injected into storage facilities in the
province.
    Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, dipped 7 cents from Friday to average
$2.99 per mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.56 per mmBtu, up 8 cents.
    ($1=$0.99 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    8/27/12          8/24/12
 Bal. August       C$1.87-1.92      C$1.93-1.98
 September         C$1.94-1.99      C$2.07-2.12
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.70-2.75      C$2.76-2.81
 
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

