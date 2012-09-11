FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian spot gas prices jump to four-week high
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 11, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Canadian spot gas prices jump to four-week high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO up C$0.18 at C$2.26/GJ
    * Export prices climb

    CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices jumped to their highest levels in more than four
weeks on Tuesday as futures surged and temperatures in Eastern
markets were forecast to climb.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 18 Canadian cents to average C$2.26 a gigajoule, the
highest since Aug. 9. Deals were done between C$2.18 and C$2.32
a GJ.
    Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market,
are forecast to climb to well above normal for the rest of the
week then moderate by Sunday, Environment Canada said. Southern
Alberta temperatures will be on either side of normal through
Monday.
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.87 billion cubic
feet, 366 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's 
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.36 bcf into the system
and a net 424 mmcf was placed into storage facilities in the
province.
    Export prices also climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, jumped 20 cents to average
$3.23 per mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.73 per mmBtu, also up 20
cents. 
    ($1=$0.97 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    9/11/12          9/10/12
 bal. September    C$2.32-2.37      C$2.07-2.12
 October           C$2.34-2.39      C$2.12-2.17
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.83-2.88      C$2.72-2.77
 
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.